The Day of the Lord —every verse (mirrored video)

I borrowed this video from YouTuber David. His channel is Angel White. Please go over to his YouTube channel, view his content, and subscribe.





(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/dzE7jA5f2Hw

THE DAY OF THE LORD — every verse; Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: Saturday, January 9, 2021; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.