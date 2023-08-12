Create New Account
107: DR. PATRICK MOORE, FOUNDER OF GREENPEACE, TELLS YOU 20 THINGS YOU CAN STOP WORRYING ABOUT
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Published Yesterday

Listen now | He debunks global warming, the carbon theories, plastic oceans, forest fires, and the extinction of polar bears. These are all, surprisingly, a pack of lies.


