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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0001 - Ashley Manis - Get well video made by Ashley's friends
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33 views • March 25, 2021
Mad that she wouldn’t have sex with him (they were just friends), Sisco attacked Ashley in his dorm room, cutting off her left ear and lacerating her liver, leaving a scar from her breast to her hip. She has permanent brain damage.
“I will never be able to do the things I dreamed of doing with my life because of what he did to me,” Ashley said.
“I will never be able to do the things I dreamed of doing with my life because of what he did to me,” Ashley said.
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