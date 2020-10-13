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Those Still Faithful To Their Hippocratic Oath and Supportive of Truth Are Rising
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30 views • October 13, 2020
The Hippocratic Oath is one of the most widely known Greek medical texts. It requires a new physician to swear to uphold medical ethical standards practised by doctors in many countries worldwide. The following sentence is the central aspect of the promise:
“I will apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures which are required, avoiding those twin traps of overtreatment and therapeutic nihilism’’.
The Hippocratic Oath is the invisible backbone of the daily activities of a doctor. The supportive friend which you can rely on when making life and death decisions. The ethics which bounds all doctors worldwide. One oath universally utilised and respected.
Sadly corruption and the love of power, control and wealth has drawn many who made that oath away to a sinister and dark place. That is the cornerstone of this planned, hoax Vovid-19 'pandemic' which has become the excuse to demolish the system as we know it, to be replaced by global tyrannical and totalitarian system which many would call a satanic alternative.
Help is at hand . . .
More info. at https://biggeesblog.cymru
“I will apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures which are required, avoiding those twin traps of overtreatment and therapeutic nihilism’’.
The Hippocratic Oath is the invisible backbone of the daily activities of a doctor. The supportive friend which you can rely on when making life and death decisions. The ethics which bounds all doctors worldwide. One oath universally utilised and respected.
Sadly corruption and the love of power, control and wealth has drawn many who made that oath away to a sinister and dark place. That is the cornerstone of this planned, hoax Vovid-19 'pandemic' which has become the excuse to demolish the system as we know it, to be replaced by global tyrannical and totalitarian system which many would call a satanic alternative.
Help is at hand . . .
More info. at https://biggeesblog.cymru
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