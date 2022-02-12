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The Perfect Triangle #83 - 11 February 22 - Guests: Robert Phoenix + Carl Herman
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159 views • February 12, 2022
The Perfect Triangle #83 - As we languish under the malignant synagogue of satan globalist rule, it's easy to dream of a better world. A world like Tartaria. Astromythicist Robert Phoenix (www.robertphoenix.com) & Need to Know brother Carl Herman(https://carlbherman.blogspot.com/)--a brilliant investigator and truth teller join the show to explore the mystery of Tartaria, the Mud Flood & The Janus Ritual.
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