08-10-2025 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 60 Second Commandment
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
30 followers
0
3 views • 1 day ago

Second Commandment - Exodus 34:18“Guard the Festival ofMatzot (Unleavened Bread).For seven days you eat unleavened bread, as I commanded you, in the appointed time of the newmonthof Aḇiḇ, because in the newmonthof Aḇiḇ you came out from Mitsrayim.


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church

Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church

Donate - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app

Keywords
yahuahyahushaset apartfeast of unleavenedliving branch hebrew churchsecond commandmentsecond debarimfeast of matzotsincerity and truthold leavenleaven teaching of the pharisees and sadducees
