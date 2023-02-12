Modern UFO Origin Story and Science w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe
Clip from: The Nature of UFOs w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe
Watch The Full Episode: https://www.youtube.com/live/lbadR8Y6IYI?feature=share
Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Keith Thompson, author and independent journalist whose articles have appeared in The New York Times, Esquire magazine, and Psychology Today. His book "Angels and Aliens: UFOs and the Mythic Imagination" was heralded by the San Francisco Chronicle as "the most fascinating book written on the subject. Keith is currently at work on a sequel with the title “Cosmos Calling: UFOs and the Human Response,” which will explore the idea that UFOs can be viewed as a “call from the cosmos” to a greater reality in which mind and matter are interconnected in remarkable ways.
Guest Website:
thompsonatlarge.com
Social Media Accounts, Twitter, Facebook, etc.: Twitter: @keiththompson1
Books:
"Angels and Aliens: UFOs and the Mythic Imagination" (1993)
"To Be a Man: In Search of the Deep Masculine" (1991)
