Modern UFO Origin Story and Science w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe





Clip from: The Nature of UFOs w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe

Watch The Full Episode: https://www.youtube.com/live/lbadR8Y6IYI?feature=share





Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Keith Thompson, author and independent journalist whose articles have appeared in The New York Times, Esquire magazine, and Psychology Today. His book "Angels and Aliens: UFOs and the Mythic Imagination" was heralded by the San Francisco Chronicle as "the most fascinating book written on the subject. Keith is currently at work on a sequel with the title “Cosmos Calling: UFOs and the Human Response,” which will explore the idea that UFOs can be viewed as a “call from the cosmos” to a greater reality in which mind and matter are interconnected in remarkable ways.





Guest Website:

thompsonatlarge.com

Social Media Accounts, Twitter, Facebook, etc.: Twitter: @keiththompson1





Books:

"Angels and Aliens: UFOs and the Mythic Imagination" (1993)

"To Be a Man: In Search of the Deep Masculine" (1991)





JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com





If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!

https://givesendgo.com/redpills





Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At

www.redpills.tv





Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.

www.redpills.tv/mypillow





My Patriot Supply

Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes

redpills.tv/patriot





The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!





Web

https://redpills.tv





Telegram

http://t.me/RedpillsTV





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject





CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/redpills





GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/redpill





Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...





DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject