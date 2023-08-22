Create New Account
'Floodgates' at the border wall in Arizona are left wide open as illegal immigrants file in
NEW: 'Floodgates' at the border wall in Arizona are left wide open as illegal immigrants are appalled at how easy it was to get into the country.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration just sold off $300M worth of border wall parts.

“It was so easy to get into the US. Nothing like our journey through Mexico," said one illegal. "That part was hard. I thought there was going to be more security.”

“We thought the agents were going to tell us something,” said another. “But we just walked in.”

We are the laughing stock of the world.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

