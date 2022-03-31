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X22 REPORT - Did Trump Reveal A Clue? Do You Attack And Remove Queen Mid-To-End?
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130 views • March 31, 2022
X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2738b - Mar 30, 2022
Did Trump Reveal A Clue? Do You Attack And Remove Queen Mid-To-End?

The [DS] is now in panic mode. The fake news was forced to broadcast the [HB] laptop story because they were tipped off that indictments are on their way. They are trying to spin it as best they can. Soon as more info continually drips out and then turns into a flood they will need to shut it all down. Trump sent a clue, and let us all know the direction of the plan. @Q sent a message, and displayed the Queen card, the Queen protect the King, when do you remove the queen mid to end.

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