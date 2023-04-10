A 'Chef' who Cooked at a 'Michelin' starred Restaurant - Now Prepares Food at One of the Frontline Positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson region.

Looks good, great cooking for those hungry warriors! I'm hungry now. ; ) - Cynthia
A chef who worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant now prepares food at one of the frontline positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson region.
A serviceman with the call sign "Chief" told RIA Novosti that the main thing is fantasy, and in the near future he will cook lasagna for the guys.
