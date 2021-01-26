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Keystone Pipeline is canceled by Biden because of Berkshire Hathaway / Warren Buffet?
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92 views • January 26, 2021
Biden's suspension of the Keystone XL pipeline caused a new conspiracy theory to go viral. In this conspiracy theory, it claims that the real "sponsor" behind the suspension of the pipeline is by the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, none other than Warren Buffett.
Is there any truth and plausibility behind this conspiracy?
Is there any truth and plausibility behind this conspiracy?
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