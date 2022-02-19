Corona Investigative Committee (controlled opposition?) Hears Dr Stefan Lanka And Dr Andrew Kaufman

Corona Investigative Committee (controlled opposition?) Hears Dr Stefan Lanka And Dr Andrew KaufmanDr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Stefan Lanka face heavy resistance in their efforts to speak at the Corona Investigative Committee. Watch as the pre-formed false narrative is supported by committee members who share a lack of enthusiasm for the efforts of Kaufman and Lanka to inform a logical perspective that could topple the current unscientific consensus. Will the “official” story rule over logic and honest questions?1:28.30. Füllmich says: "If it were possible to show that they (the viruses) don´t exist, of course that would end the whole discussion". Füllmich resorts to nonsense, to logical fallacy, to make a point. He knows that, logically speaking, it´s not possible to show that a thing does not exist,... especially when there is more than one definition of the thing, if it´s even a thing. He appears to be missing the point in the discussion which is that what matters is whether that thing can cause and transmit disease. Füllmich shows that he wants to keep this crucial issue of the little terrorist called "virus" undecided and undecidable. Again he exposes gatekeeper behaviour - It is getting more and more obvious to me this “Corona Investigative Committee” might be yet another controlled opposition...“Interesting. That whole 'gain of function'/Wuhan lab nonsense is all smoke and mirrors, pure decoy to give off the illusion and credence to the idea that viruses are real and germ theory is valid. Its mere distraction from the core conversation that science and the alternative media should be having because the lie/flawed theory is too big, and too many vested interests stand to lose. Simple logic and reason combined with non-emotion and impartiality when observing the totality of the information and evidence will tell you clearly that germ theory is at very best deeply flawed and in all likelihood is completely invalid. Until the whole field of virology is exposed and invalidated all these totalitarian NWO players will continue to have carte blanche to run amok and trounce all over our human rights and freedoms” - AskMeArse“Here are my thoughts after watching Andy and Stefan on that sham of a meeting with the Fuelmich committee: I just watched, in real time, Reiner Fuellmich’s team, he and a female lawyer and Dr. Wodarg, interviewing Stefan Lanka and Andrew Kaufman. Many of us have been waiting over a year to see this happen. In a word, it was a Disaster. And I believe, it was yes, planned to be so. Kaufman started off a little nervously but very capably giving a summary of why virology is not valid, the original Enders’ papers on Measles, etc. He spoke of the supposed Sars-Cov-2 genome and how it’s been “cobbled together” and a few other things. Very good. Then Lanka came in and the problems began–technically–his connection came in and out. Now that gave a chance for Dr. Wodarg to go on the Offensive. He started a full frontal attack on not only what Dr. Kaufman had stated but what Lanka had only haltingly been able to express. What Wodarg did was make the whole discussion about “viral theory” in general–and NOT the evidence that both Kaufman and Lanka have for disproving the existence of Sars-Cov-2. He was antagonistic and rather rude. This ticked Kaufman off who began interrupting Wodarg, trying to clarify the issues. From there it went off the rails. Lanka came back and talked about virology in general which is exactly what Wodarg wanted–so he could come back and say “well, how do children transmit smallpox to each other,” and never really absorbing what either gentleman was trying to express. I perceived it as a pre-planned strategy. They HAD to have them on because so many have called for their presence on the committee. But the idea was to undermine them from the beginning. Reiner said NOTHING (until late) to allow them to express their visions of the situation. They kept pulling the two men away from the crux of Sars-Cov-2 and especially Stefan’s amazing CONTROL experiments. He NEVER got a chance to go into those! which blow the whole thing apart. Kaufman finished with a brilliant 3 or 4 minute statement. And Reiner with his gracious manner said some nice things. But it was VERY disapppointing. Pretty ugly too.” - Strangersnamesource: