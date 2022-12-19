Create New Account
A Bigger Portal Than Christ’s Birth?
What On Earth Is Happening? 

This Lamasery Has Been Around For 3,000 Years -1,300 Years Before Christ Was Born. The Lamasery Has Been Talking About

The Portal That Opened On 11/11/2022 And It’s Bigger Now Than When Christ Was Born!

 

More People Than Ever Before Are Seeing The Warring Angels, Including Archangel Michael. 

Not Only Will We See Judgment Like We’ve Never Seen On This Planet, But Master Lama Rasaji Is Also Sharing What Else We Can Expect To See.

Listen In To Learn More.

