The Creation of a False Epidemic by Jon Rappoport Part 3 of 3 - The True Goal of the False Pandemic

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Originally made and uploaded by The Solari Report
Visit The Solari Report's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Vq8rpqluEF07NSt9ipCkQ
Exposing the scam, I’ve just completed three audio presentations about COVID-19.With the cooperation of Solari.com and Catherine Austin Fitts, we’re making these presentations available to you, and to people around the world.
The series is titled: THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC
Readers have been asking how they can help. Listen to the presentation, send out the link to others.
Exposing the COVID-19 covert operation is more important every passing day.
As always, thank you for your support!