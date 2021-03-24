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It's only getting worse: Marsha Blackburn returns from border trip
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180 views • March 24, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn of Arizona reflects on her recent trip to the US-Mexico border, and details how all of the problems seen in the current 'crisis' are largely due to tangible policies passed and changes enacted by the Biden administration. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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