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Australian Woman Tells Dan Andrews 'F**k You!" Enough, No More Jabs! (MIRRORED)
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1512 views • January 16, 2022
Australian Woman Tells Dan Andrews 'F**k You!" Enough, No More Jabs! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Deception is Not True Consent at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/326ceba2-beff-48af-b2ae-48de20d1f7ed
Come on you brilliant people who have been doing your part to raise awareness, this woman shows 'the people' are stirring. I can feel it at the shops too, People have had enough!
We all need to keep up the momentum worldwide. Don't lose pace. We need to maximise this flow as much as possible. Download this, share it, post it elsewhere and keep your spirits up!
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Deception is Not True Consent at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/326ceba2-beff-48af-b2ae-48de20d1f7ed
Come on you brilliant people who have been doing your part to raise awareness, this woman shows 'the people' are stirring. I can feel it at the shops too, People have had enough!
We all need to keep up the momentum worldwide. Don't lose pace. We need to maximise this flow as much as possible. Download this, share it, post it elsewhere and keep your spirits up!
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