Wake Up O' Sleeper 1-30-23 @ 6:06pm

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A warning for the sleepers to awake and encouragement for Jesus' beloved bride.
Ephesians 5:14 14 Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
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