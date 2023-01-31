Create New Account
Wake Up O' Sleeper 1-30-23 @ 6:06pm
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A warning for the sleepers to awake and encouragement for Jesus' beloved bride.


Ephesians 5:14 14 Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn. 37320


For Prayer email:

[email protected]


Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis


Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK


Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/51979...


Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusmini...


Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvy...


2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstN...


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJ...


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vi...


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

wake upbridesleeper

