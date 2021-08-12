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ymposium, looking to expose fraud in the 2020 Election. MIKE LINDELL'S CYBER SYMPOSIUM - DAY 3
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54 views • August 12, 2021
MIKE LINDELL'S CYBER SYMPOSIUM - DAY 3 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-day-3
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke broadcast live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to provide coverage for the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium, looking to expose fraud in the 2020 Election.
DOUG GOULD, CYBER SECURITY EXPERT
On day 3 of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, TruNews’ Edward Szall spoke with Cyber Security Expert, Doug Gould.
Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium - Day 1 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium
Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium - Day 2 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-day-2
Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium - Day 3 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-day-3
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke broadcast live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to provide coverage for the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium, looking to expose fraud in the 2020 Election.
DOUG GOULD, CYBER SECURITY EXPERT
On day 3 of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, TruNews’ Edward Szall spoke with Cyber Security Expert, Doug Gould.
Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium - Day 1 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium
Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium - Day 2 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-day-2
Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium - Day 3 https://www.trunews.com/stream/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-day-3
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