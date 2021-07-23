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COVID-19 Vaccines KILLING AIRLINE PILOTS
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405 views • July 23, 2021
There's been a lot of reports of airline pilots dying from the COVID-19 vaccines. Mainly from blood clots. This is expected since the risk of blood clots always increase during flights and some people just can't do air travel. So, when airline pilots have just been gene therapy "vaccinated" by one of the COVID jabs, the risk is massively increased. Some say it's a 500+% increased risk!! So, it's no wonder that 4 pilots from British Airways died within a week. How many more pilots have died? How many more will die any minute now with 300+ passengers onboard? How many more plane crashes will we see? Only time will tell...
Sources:
http://stewpeters.tv
http://timtruth.com
Sources:
http://stewpeters.tv
http://timtruth.com
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