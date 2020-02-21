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Over 7,000 Quarantine in the US!! CoronaVirus Spreads in Italy & Iran!!
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936 views • February 21, 2020
Covering New #CoronaVirus Outbreaks happening around the world as over 7,000 to be Self-Quarantine in the US mostly in #California as the Virus is spreading fast in #Italy & #Iran!!
Other countries are to receiving reports of new coronavirus affect people!!
Other countries are to receiving reports of new coronavirus affect people!!
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