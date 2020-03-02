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The David Knight Show (2Mar20 Full Show)
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26 views • March 02, 2020
— 00:04:29 Turks invade Greece with its army tearing down border barriers & govt bragging 76,000 Muslims in first wave of millions. Will they successfully blackmail NATO to fight for Erdogan against Assad in Syria & help extend his caliphate ambitions?
— 00:13:49 Buttigieg drops out, exchanges calls with Biden as Democrat establish consolidates before Super Tuesday
— 00:22:30 Finally, after 3 presidential campaigns, Biden wins his FIRST primary. Can he get help from Obama in time?
— 00:36:47 Bernie, like all socialist leaders, is now awash in money as donations nearly double in February to just under $50M. He has so many private jets, he’s getting on the wrong one
— 00:46:29 Bloomberg’s right that the other candidates “ideas make no sense” but his elitism and tone-deaf contempt will be tried for the first time tomorrow on Super Tuesday. The ego of Bloomberg examined (along with his $1B in civil suits over 5 million stop-n-frisks)
— 01:08:46 Politics of coronavirus vs Ebola 2013
— 01:28:23 China is shut down. Is it the end of China as a globalist manufacturing hub or are the globalists using coronavirus to further their agenda?
— 01:45:55 Afghanistan peace deal announced — will Pompeo & establishment sabotage it?
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— 00:13:49 Buttigieg drops out, exchanges calls with Biden as Democrat establish consolidates before Super Tuesday
— 00:22:30 Finally, after 3 presidential campaigns, Biden wins his FIRST primary. Can he get help from Obama in time?
— 00:36:47 Bernie, like all socialist leaders, is now awash in money as donations nearly double in February to just under $50M. He has so many private jets, he’s getting on the wrong one
— 00:46:29 Bloomberg’s right that the other candidates “ideas make no sense” but his elitism and tone-deaf contempt will be tried for the first time tomorrow on Super Tuesday. The ego of Bloomberg examined (along with his $1B in civil suits over 5 million stop-n-frisks)
— 01:08:46 Politics of coronavirus vs Ebola 2013
— 01:28:23 China is shut down. Is it the end of China as a globalist manufacturing hub or are the globalists using coronavirus to further their agenda?
— 01:45:55 Afghanistan peace deal announced — will Pompeo & establishment sabotage it?
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
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