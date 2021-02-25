© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Modern Earth Science Destroyed: Intro
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 25, 2021
Modern Earth Science Destroyed: Intro
In this series, we read from the textbook Modern Earth Science, look at it with new eyes and tell you what we see.
Here is a link to our public debate board. Please feel free to come and participate.
https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/d5ypB...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdalcVCP9wE&;list=PLsGjfSN72d8pbY8v51XV4r6IDXPv7ZL5_&index=1
In this series, we read from the textbook Modern Earth Science, look at it with new eyes and tell you what we see.
Here is a link to our public debate board. Please feel free to come and participate.
https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/d5ypB...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdalcVCP9wE&;list=PLsGjfSN72d8pbY8v51XV4r6IDXPv7ZL5_&index=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.