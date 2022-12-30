Toxic and Depleted? Chronic Illness Natural Treatment Principles. Energy Testing. DrMinkoff.com and Mercola.com

FULL SHOW General Principals to Consider When Treating Chronic Illness - Interview with Dr. David Minkoff and Dr. Mercola. https://rumble.com/v138x3h-general-principals-to-consider-when-treating-chronic-illness-interview-with.html
"Dr. David Minkoff is a pioneer in natural medicine with an active practice in Clearwater, Florida. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Medical School in 1974 and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa of medical schools, the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Medical Fraternity for very high academic achievement. He is board certified in pediatrics and has completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the University of California in San Diego, which included research in developing new medicines to fight viral disease. As a clinical faculty member at the University, he also served as co-director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Palomar Medical Center." ~ www.DrMinkoff.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.