Toxic and Depleted? Chronic Illness Natural Treatment Principles. Energy Testing. DrMinkoff.com and Mercola.com

FULL SHOW General Principals to Consider When Treating Chronic Illness - Interview with Dr. David Minkoff and Dr. Mercola. https://rumble.com/v138x3h-general-principals-to-consider-when-treating-chronic-illness-interview-with.html

David Minkoff, MD

"Dr. David Minkoff is a pioneer in natural medicine with an active practice in Clearwater, Florida. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Medical School in 1974 and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa of medical schools, the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Medical Fraternity for very high academic achievement. He is board certified in pediatrics and has completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the University of California in San Diego, which included research in developing new medicines to fight viral disease. As a clinical faculty member at the University, he also served as co-director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Palomar Medical Center." ~ www.DrMinkoff.com







