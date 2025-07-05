Carney SUCKS, Canada Exports , Housing, Economy Crashing, MAJOR EXODUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🛢️ 1. Canada's Exports to the U.S. Are Shrinking
Mike says: "America doesn’t need Canada. Exports to the U.S. are dropping because our oil is garbage axle grease compared to U.S. sweet crude."
📌 Supporting Data:
Global News (Apr 4, 2024): “Canadian exports to the U.S. fall to lowest level in over a decade”
Bloomberg (Feb 2024): “U.S. Energy Independence Weakens Canadian Oil Leverage”