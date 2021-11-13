© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne Protest 13 November 2021 Part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • November 13, 2021
This first part of the Melbourne protest covers what happened at the State Library where everyone who arrived on time, or early, gathered to start the march to Parliament House. There was a wonderful festive atmosphere. It was worth coming early just to be at there at the start. We have to do what we can to preserve our sovereignty and Freedom! There were greater numbers of us compared to a week ago (over 30,000) possibly because more people have heard about the Pandemic Bill that they (the evil politicians) are trying to ram through Parliament.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.