American Globalists Are Committing Suicide

American Globalists are not only going to kill themselves, they are taking you down with them. Hear the truth uncensored by watching the video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





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Video Sources:

1. Bannons War Room - Paige Willey On What Makes An Authentic Candidate And The Religion Of Globalization

https://rumble.com/v1i149h-paige-wiley-on-what-makes-an-authentic-candidate-and-the-religion-of-global.html





2. Bannons War Room - Alex Jones: America Can't be the Prime Example for the World if it Continues to Ruin its Freedoms

https://rumble.com/v1hz67p-alex-jones-america-cant-be-the-prime-example-for-the-world-if-it-continues-.html