Tonight, the Russian army struck the enemy's positions in the Kherson direction with zilki.

This was from earlier tonight Ukraine time... about 3 hours or so ago... the Russian army struck the enemy's positions in the Kherson direction with zilki.
Cynthia, I don't know what 'zilki' is... I guess the usual incinerary rounds used by Russia, that I've seen on other videos that look like this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.