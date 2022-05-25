President Biden Signed a New $40 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine on This Trip to Asia

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05/23/2022 ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Sufi Burridge: President Biden did sign a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on this trip to Asia and the money would go immediately to more significant heavy weaponry for Ukraine to fight against Russia.