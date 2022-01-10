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Injected Patients Show Damage to Their Blood Cells
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205 views • January 10, 2022
The blood of many vaccinated patients has been studied and in both France & Germany they found that the blood is showing severe Rouleaux Formation.
Rouleaux formation results in impaired perfusion (blood circulation) and tissue oxygenation.
Conditions that typically cause rouleaux formation include infections, multiple myeloma, inflammatory and connective tissue disorders, and cancers.
▪︎1:16 - 1st photo - Blood stacked up like coins (rouleaux)
▪︎1:41 - 2nd photo - Metallic structure
▪︎2:10 - 3rd photo - Tubular structure
▪︎2:30 - Rouleaux blood formation explained
▪︎3:26 - 4th photo - severe red blood cell damage
▪︎5:00 - Photos of what they found when examining the contents of the J&J vial under a microscope
▪︎6:39 - "We've got to warn people because they're giving this to children."
▪︎8:08 - Peters: "Whoever's not warning you about the dangers here is complicit"
[ Source https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html]
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Rouleaux formation results in impaired perfusion (blood circulation) and tissue oxygenation.
Conditions that typically cause rouleaux formation include infections, multiple myeloma, inflammatory and connective tissue disorders, and cancers.
▪︎1:16 - 1st photo - Blood stacked up like coins (rouleaux)
▪︎1:41 - 2nd photo - Metallic structure
▪︎2:10 - 3rd photo - Tubular structure
▪︎2:30 - Rouleaux blood formation explained
▪︎3:26 - 4th photo - severe red blood cell damage
▪︎5:00 - Photos of what they found when examining the contents of the J&J vial under a microscope
▪︎6:39 - "We've got to warn people because they're giving this to children."
▪︎8:08 - Peters: "Whoever's not warning you about the dangers here is complicit"
[ Source https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html]
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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