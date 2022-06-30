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On Monday, Jovan Pulitzer testified about the staggering, preliminary findings of his team’s ongoing forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election in Maricopa County, Arizona.
This included a highly-detailed video presentation, which begins at roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes into this full video of Right Side Broadcasting’s livestream of the event.
https://www.rsbnetwork.com/featured/live-the-truth-behind-arizonas-paper-ballots-jovan-pulitzers-bombshell-paper-analysis-report-6-27-22/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/jovan-pulitzer-june-27th-arizona-forensic-testimony/