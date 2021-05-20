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Land of the Lustruous Fanart [Timelapse]
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31 views • May 20, 2021
#landofthelustrous #housekinokuni #anime
BUY PRINT HERE: https://www.etsy.com/listing/709047005/land-of-the-lustroushouseki-no-kuni?ref=shop_home_active_1
A couple of months ago, I purchased two volumes of the LoL/HnK manga and I was hooked. Around that time, I sketched this piece based on the cover of volume two since it's the most aesthetically pleasing to me. Furthermore, said cover possesses my favorite characters, Phosphophylite and Amethyst No.84 and No.33. In terms of composition, Phos is in center due to being the main character and that everyone is or very interested in them. I also chose to place Phos there to highlight the pattern of her legs. As for mediums, I chose to color this piece in Ohuhu markers, since I haven't used them in a long time. Unfortunately, I didn't have the right colors for Ventricosus, but all in all I still love this piece.
Follow me to see my artwork:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
All music belongs to their owners:
"Midnight Tale" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Glitter Blast" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Manor" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Cottages" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
SUBSCRIBE! LIKE!! & SHARE!!!!
BUY PRINT HERE: https://www.etsy.com/listing/709047005/land-of-the-lustroushouseki-no-kuni?ref=shop_home_active_1
A couple of months ago, I purchased two volumes of the LoL/HnK manga and I was hooked. Around that time, I sketched this piece based on the cover of volume two since it's the most aesthetically pleasing to me. Furthermore, said cover possesses my favorite characters, Phosphophylite and Amethyst No.84 and No.33. In terms of composition, Phos is in center due to being the main character and that everyone is or very interested in them. I also chose to place Phos there to highlight the pattern of her legs. As for mediums, I chose to color this piece in Ohuhu markers, since I haven't used them in a long time. Unfortunately, I didn't have the right colors for Ventricosus, but all in all I still love this piece.
Follow me to see my artwork:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
All music belongs to their owners:
"Midnight Tale" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Glitter Blast" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Manor" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Cottages" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
SUBSCRIBE! LIKE!! & SHARE!!!!
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