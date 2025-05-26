© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #440
1. 11:19 Antifa tears its ugly head at the University of Washington
2. 25:33 India and Pakistan are very close to war
3. 46:18 Racists attempting to take down Shilo Hendricks' fundraiser on GiveSendGo
4. 1;25:28 Mark Carney attempting multiple recounts to get himself into a majority in the Canadian House of Commons
5. 1:55:37 O’Keefe Media exposes Prince Andrew
6. 2:15:28 Thunderbolts attempts to rebrand itself as The New Avengers in the face of flagging sales
