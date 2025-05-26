Red Pill Nation Hangout #440

1. 11:19 Antifa tears its ugly head at the University of Washington

2. 25:33 India and Pakistan are very close to war

3. 46:18 Racists attempting to take down Shilo Hendricks' fundraiser on GiveSendGo

4. 1;25:28 Mark Carney attempting multiple recounts to get himself into a majority in the Canadian House of Commons

5. 1:55:37 O’Keefe Media exposes Prince Andrew

6. 2:15:28 Thunderbolts attempts to rebrand itself as The New Avengers in the face of flagging sales





Rumble Patreon Link

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202