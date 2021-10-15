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They are creating the food and fuel shortages
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323 views • October 15, 2021
Hi in today’s short video I have 2 links to share to prove the governments are creating the food and fuel shortages so that they can control you , here are the links https://www.brighteon.com/3ca4c249-aedd-439d-86e9-26047ea474a4
https://www.brighteon.com/d8fc5b59-91fe-4527-a380-e05c5880ebfd
https://www.brighteon.com/d8fc5b59-91fe-4527-a380-e05c5880ebfd
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