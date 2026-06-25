No One Is Asking What They Are Hiding in Antarctica





VfB might have a clue; the moon is an inverted and flipped reflection of our plane[t], which shows approximately 53% more land, and Antarctica may be the gateway to accessing said land





Remember the PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton and her exhortations against the 47% of deplorables? That may refer to the 47% of land mass that we are aware of...just an idea 🤔





Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DNf9K2QUk/