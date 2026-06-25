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No One Is Asking What They Are Hiding in Antarctica
VfB might have a clue; the moon is an inverted and flipped reflection of our plane[t], which shows approximately 53% more land, and Antarctica may be the gateway to accessing said land
Remember the PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton and her exhortations against the 47% of deplorables? That may refer to the 47% of land mass that we are aware of...just an idea 🤔