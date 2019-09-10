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Why Dubai Matters!
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53 views • September 10, 2019
Dubai is a massive City in the middle of the desert within the United Arab Emirates. Celebrities go there all the time and take selfies every single place that they can find that has some architectural Marvel in behind them.
Dubai has actually been very good to Canadian architects who can't find work in their own country because Canada is a communist, islamofascist shit hole that does not encourage Canadians to work. Dubai wanted new and ingenious ideas and some Canadians did just that turning the city into a Desert Paradise. However there is a different reason why Dubai matters and this video explains it for you.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Dubai has actually been very good to Canadian architects who can't find work in their own country because Canada is a communist, islamofascist shit hole that does not encourage Canadians to work. Dubai wanted new and ingenious ideas and some Canadians did just that turning the city into a Desert Paradise. However there is a different reason why Dubai matters and this video explains it for you.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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