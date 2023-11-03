Create New Account
There is no Moral Equivalency Between the Murder of Israelis + Palestinians -- NONE
To all the loose on the left that are trying to draw a moral equivalence between the murder of Israeli babies and women, and collateral damage against Palestinians who are being used by Hamas as human shields, they really should rethink their logic.#Hamas #israel #collateraldamage #leftists


terrorismisraelpalestinewarhamasmurderscollateral damageisrael hamas warpalestine israel warmurders of babiesbombing palestinemole cliffland seeterrorist leaders

