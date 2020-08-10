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The Story of my Father- OFFICIAL TRAILER 《我的父親 》預告片
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10 views • August 10, 2020
Father is the mountain
Father is the world
父愛如山
父親是世界
The story of my father
is one that needs to be heard.
父親的故事
世界需傾聽
……
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/VxpoFj，https://is.gd/9M...
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*************************
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#father #oralhistory #China #FalunGong #persecution #父親 #法輪功 #迫害
Father is the world
父愛如山
父親是世界
The story of my father
is one that needs to be heard.
父親的故事
世界需傾聽
……
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/VxpoFj，https://is.gd/9M...
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
Subscribestar 會員頻道: https://www.subscribestar.com/inconve...
GoFundme 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-th...
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientT...
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#father #oralhistory #China #FalunGong #persecution #父親 #法輪功 #迫害
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