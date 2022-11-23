Lies My Government Told Me: And The Better Future Coming | Dr Robert Malone

Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #66 on Monday, November 21, Dr Robert Malone () provided an inside look at his new book: 'Lies My Gov't Told Me: And The Better Future Coming'
Malone's new book is a guide for the times—breaking down the lies about COVID-19 and shedding light on why we came to believe them.
Watch the rest of the meeting:
➨ https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/general-assembly-meeting-66
