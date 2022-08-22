China’s Housing Crisis: People Living in Unfinished Buildings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1bos610f
08/20/2022 Spotlight on China: Many Chinese people have spent their whole life savings buying an apartment. Some even borrowed money from friends and relatives to do so. But now, what many are waiting for is not a dream home but a block of unfinished buildings, also known as “rotten-tail buildings”.