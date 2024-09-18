⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation

(18 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces In Liptsy and Volchansk directions inflicted damage on formations of 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 5th Border Security detachment of the Ukrainian Border Guard near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU lost over 170 troops and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.

▫️ The Zapad GOFs improved tactical situation, engaged manpower, and military hardware of 14th, 30th, 44th, and 53rd mechanised brigades of the AFU, 1st National Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), Zhovtnevoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky Forestry. Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades were repelled.

AFU losses up to 610 troops, a Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, a U.S.-made M113 APC, nine motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, three 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, and four Anklav-N EW stations. Four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ Yug GOFs seized more favourable lines and engaged the 23rd, 24th, 28th,and 54th mechanised brigades, 30th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 72nd Airmobile Brigade of the AFU, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 21st National Guard Brigade near Kalinina, Chasov Yar, Minkovka, Grigorovka, Seversk, Dyleyevka, Predtechino, and Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 640 troops, eight motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and an EW station.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces continued to advance into the enemy's defence, struck formations of 53rd, 59th, 96th, 118th, 151st mechanised brigades, 78th Air Assault Regiment of the AFU, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Shcherbinovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovka, Mirolyubovka, Rozovka, Kurdyumovka, Kurakhovo, Selidovo, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).The Russian units repelled ten counter-attacks of 425th Assault Battalion, 32nd and 100th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 5th Special Operations Brigade, Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukraine national police, 3rd, 12th national guard brigades.

The enemy's losses amounted to over 500 troops, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, two pickups, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on formations of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar, Dobrovolye, Shakhterskoye, and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled.

The enemy lost over 100 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 35th Marine Brigade, 108th, 123rd and 124th territorial defence brigades near Belogorye, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Kamyshany, and Lvovo (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops and three motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at power facilities supporting the enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry, airbase infrastructure, an unmanned aerial vehicle assembly workshop, and clusters of manpower and materiel in 138 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 13 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 66 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. ▫️In total, 646 airplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,724 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 SAM systems, 18,163 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,454 MLRS combat vehicles, 14,753 field artillery guns and mortars, 26,175 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.