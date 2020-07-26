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Dr. Group Received Stem Cell Treatment Therapy in Thailand!
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78 views • July 26, 2020
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Dr. Group traveled to Thailand in February 2019 for his rejuvenation & wellness trip. See what makes Thailand the forefront of Stem Cell Therapy research and join Dr. Group as he learns from and receives stem cell treatments firsthand from leading experts in the field!
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#stemcells
Dr. Group traveled to Thailand in February 2019 for his rejuvenation & wellness trip. See what makes Thailand the forefront of Stem Cell Therapy research and join Dr. Group as he learns from and receives stem cell treatments firsthand from leading experts in the field!
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#stemcells
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