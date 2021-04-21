EXCLUSIVE! DPS Insider Leaks Report, Suspected Yemeni Terrorist Tracked and Apprehended Near Southern Border

Project Veritas released a new video today featuring leaked Department of Homeland Security documents that showed how the U.S. government tracked a suspected Yemeni terrorist by the name of Al-Bokari.Starting his route in Panama, the Yemini terror suspect was able to make his way to the Mexicali airport in Northwest Mexico before being detained by Mexican authorities on Monday, April 12. Al-Bokari was soon after released back into the general public by the country’s government.A leaked DHS document titled “Significant Event Report” and labelled as “unclassified // law enforcement sensitive” shows that the U.S. government was expecting Al-Bokari to make his way to the United States upon his release, given the precarious situation at the Southern border.According to the Associated Press, two other Yemeni nationals who are listed as terror suspects tried to enter the U.S. illegally a few weeks ago. The current border crisis has emboldened dangerous individuals to attempt entry into the United States in that manner.Soon after leaking the original report, a DHS insider provided a new document to Veritas showing that Al-Bokari was in fact apprehended by U.S. authorities in Calexico, California on Tuesday, April 13.