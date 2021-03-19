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TruNews - March 19, 2021 (MIRROR)
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235 views • March 20, 2021
Mar 19, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, the team looks at the elevation of persecution in North America, focusing first on a fiery Polish immigrant, who was arrested for refusing to close her diner to pressures of COVID communism.
Then, host Edward Szall speaks with the associate pastor of James Coates, the Canadian pastor who is currently in jail for refusing to shutter his church, GraceLife, due to COVID restrictions. We also hear from this brave pastor, and listen to the message that caused him to be arrested.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/19/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-communism-canadian-pastor-remains-in-jail-for-preaching-in-church
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, the team looks at the elevation of persecution in North America, focusing first on a fiery Polish immigrant, who was arrested for refusing to close her diner to pressures of COVID communism.
Then, host Edward Szall speaks with the associate pastor of James Coates, the Canadian pastor who is currently in jail for refusing to shutter his church, GraceLife, due to COVID restrictions. We also hear from this brave pastor, and listen to the message that caused him to be arrested.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/19/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-communism-canadian-pastor-remains-in-jail-for-preaching-in-church
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