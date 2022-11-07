Create New Account
A Martyr's Death - This is for My Compadre 'Fr Michael Vassiliev' - 'Hero Priest' Murdered by UKR US HIMARS - While Offering 'Holy Communion' to Russian Troops - Aussie Cossack, 110622
I'm sharing this video from 'Aussie Cossack on YouTube. Help if you can, details below. I'm sure expenses are low since his legal battle. 

According to media reports, he died of shrapnel wounds from a missile launched by a US-made HIMARS system. The priest was the rector at St. Barbara cathedral, the Patriarchate’s metochion for Russia’s strategic missile forces. The 51-year-old cleric had served with the Russian military for decades.

Aussie Cossack has applied to the NSW Parole Board to fly to Russia for the funeral of his compadre Fr Michael Vassiliev. To support: 🇦🇺NAME: Ekaterina Olshannikova BSB: 012266 ACCOUNT: 414295937

