Tank Commander Ed Szall, Targets Kamala, Tony West and P Diddy Combs.

Edward Szall, previously a tank commander in the US Army from 2008-2016, has learned and honed his dogged, investigative skills and currently uses them while routing out the deep state bad actors that have infiltrated all levels of government. He was a producer on the highly acclaimed Died Suddenly and now hosts The AGENDA on X @DiedSuddenly.

His christian values shine through our interview and I get the sense that this mission is what he has worked his entire life for. He is determined to bring the truth to the masses and he brings some golden nuggets to UTN for today's episode.

This brave and determined veteran is doing and going where most will not go.

Sean Combs, Ron Burkle, Tony West, and Kamala Harris.

You will not believe how intertwined this group really is and how deep it goes.

Ed will be continuing to dig on this story for the next month(Sept-Oct 2024).





We also talk briefly about Alexis Lorenze and the ultimate fight that she is in.





Please follow and support the efforts of independent journalists like this. We are currently in the fight for our way of life.





Thank you for tuning in. Please share and support the work that we do.





X: https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_





Substack: https://substack.com/@diedsuddenlynews





GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/DS2?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=DS2





DS2:https://www.diedsuddenly.info/





-------------------------

For $5 off your first order use promo code UNSCREW.





Copy and paste this link to save .5% and help support independent media, when you purchase your gold or silver from Nugget Stacker.





https://shorturl.at/rg95G





https://nuggetstacker.com/





------------------------

Expand your business and raise the consciousness of your life.





Free 15 day Trial - Focused Life-Force Energy





https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/UnscrewtheNews/