One State The Only Democratic Future for Palestine-Israel Ghada Karmi Book Launch (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive at:-

https://youtu.be/fa77ZTEr8FY?si=BPVpbzBBBfR_N-qC



Jun 13, 2023

Book Launch | One State: The Only Democratic Future for Palestine-Israel (Pluto Press). Mark Seddon in Conversation with Ghada Karmi





In her latest book, the acclaimed Palestinian author, Ghada Karmi, argues that the 'peace process' that has favoured the two-state solution for more than forty years has now been internationally exposed as masking the expansion of Israel's apartheid regime. Seventy-five years ago, Ghada Karmi and her family in Jerusalem were among the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were exiled during the Nakba. She has since become one of the most vocal proponents of the single democratic state in Palestine-Israel.





In her new book, Karmi powerfully argues that this is the best possible settlement for the Palestinians, including the refugees; imagining a single secular state in historic Palestine, all of whose inhabitants would enjoy the same rights.





Dr Ghada Karmi was born in Jerusalem. Forced from her home during the Nakba, she later trained as a Doctor of Medicine at Bristol University. She established the first British-Palestinian medical charity in 1972 and was an Associate Fellow at the Royal Institute for International Affairs. Dr Karmi also served as vice chair of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) and was a research a fellow at the Institute of Arab and Islamic studies at the University of Exeter. Her previous books include the best-selling memoir In Search of Fatima (2002) and Return: A Palestinian memoir (2015).





Mark Seddon was the first UN Correspondent for Al Jazeera English and is a former editor of Tribune Magazine. He also served as a speechwriter for the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, and previously as a Media Advisor to the President of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa.

Transcript available on YouTube page