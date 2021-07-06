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Proof!! NYC Is Heading For Permanent Sleep
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181 views • July 06, 2021
Reports that are claiming NYC is coming back are completely false.
Vacant stores and residences can be found all over the city.
Who's responsible?
Shouldn't be too hard to figure out.
Louis Rossmann, a NY native, takes you on a quick tour.
The video is from July 4th, 2021
This can happen anywhere, if you allow it.
Vacant stores and residences can be found all over the city.
Who's responsible?
Shouldn't be too hard to figure out.
Louis Rossmann, a NY native, takes you on a quick tour.
The video is from July 4th, 2021
This can happen anywhere, if you allow it.
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