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Winnow
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14 views • May 11, 2022
There is a mighty harvest that is taking place on the Earth and in the Spirit. Apart of the process of harvesting requires removing what is useful from what is not. God is doing a new thing in our lives...separating, sifting, cleansing, and we can trust that it's for good!
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