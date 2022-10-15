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There are an estimated 300,000 child soldiers globally used to fight wars / proxy wars
Millions of child soldiers have been killed in conflict and many more have been disabled and psychologically traumatised
Never forget why we started. It was always and still is about the children.
Crimes Against Our Children
We all have a responsibility to protect our global children
WWG1WGA 💞🌹🕊🌍💫