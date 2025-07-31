BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 ‘Shoot the Kids’: former Aid Contractor recounts IDF officer’s Sick order at Gaza Food distribution line
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1298 followers
56 views • 22 hours ago

Former Green Beret and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) subcontractor-turned whistleblower Anthony Aguilar has corroborated allegations by UN and Gaza officials that Israel has been deliberately killing civilians, including children, waiting for food and water at aid sites in the besieged Strip.

👉 Observing site two of the four-site GHF operation, Aguilar recalled how a Palestinian man lifted children onto a berm to prevent them from being crushed by the crowd. 

At that point, an IDF liaison officer ordered subcontractors to get them down, and after he refused, radioed snipers at a nearby Israeli base “to take these kids out.” 

👉 The situation was only defused when the children jumped off the berm on their own.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
